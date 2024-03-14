In what can be seen as good news for people across the country, the prices of Petrol and Diesel have been reduced by Rs 2 per litre. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Thursday, March 14, said that Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have revised Petrol and Diesel Prices across the country. "New prices would be effective from 15th March 2024, 06:00 AM," the tweet read. The Ministry also said that the reduction in petrol and diesel prices will boost consumer spending and reduce operating costs for over 58 lakh heavy goods vehicles running on diesel, 6 crore cars and 27 crore two-wheelers. Petrol, Diesel Prices Fallen in India When Global Energy Market in Turmoil, Says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Oil Marketing Companies Slash Fuel Prices

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have informed that they have revised Petrol and Diesel Prices across the country. New prices would be effective from 15th March 2024, 06:00 AM. Reduction in petrol and diesel prices will boost consumer spending and reduce operating costs for over… pic.twitter.com/FlUSdtg2Vi — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) March 14, 2024

Petrol and Diesel Prices Reduced

Petrol and Diesel prices reduced by Rs 2 per litre: Sources pic.twitter.com/EsKRPQLp4i — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

