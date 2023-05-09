The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday detained Mohammad Qaiser, the Madurai Regional President of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). As per reports, the NIA detained Mohammad Qaiser from Pazhani in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. Last year in September, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banned the radical outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) for five years for alleged links to terror funding. The decision came after central agencies, NIA and ED along with state police conducted nationwide raids on several locations of PFI across India and arrested over 250 cadres. PFI Ban: List of Popular Front of India’s Associates and Fronts Declared As ‘Unlawful Associations’.

NIA Detains Mohammad Qaiser, Leader of PFI

VIDEO | NIA detained Mohammad Qaiser, the Madurai Regional President of the banned Popular Front of India, from Pazhani in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu earlier today. pic.twitter.com/RVOLJdB83z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 9, 2023

