Sabarimala temple pilgrims stuck at Kerala's Nilakkal due to the swollen river conditions and opening of the Pampa dam.

Pilgrims stuck at Nilakkal and road to renowned Ayyappa Shrine in Sabarimala hill in Kerala due to the swollen river conditions and opening of Pampa dam. pic.twitter.com/ovhbeYnJpl

— Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) November 20, 2021

