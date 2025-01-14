Kerala's revered festival Makaravilakku takes centre stage annually at the iconic Sabarimala temple. The celebration synchronises with Makar Sankranti. The Makaravilakku festival's pinnacle is the sighting of the divine Makara Jyothi, the cosmic light phenomenon. The Makara Jyothi time for Makaravilakku 2025 is at 6:00 PM IST and the first pictures capturing the auspicious view are out. The Makara Jyothi is visible from the Sabarimala temple because of the religious ritual practised in the past by the Malayaraya tribe, who are believed to be the descendants of Malayaman Kaari in the forest of Ponnambalamedu. This tradition is carried forward by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which lights the diya, and it can be seen near the mountain. Check out the Makaravilakku 2025 Makara Jyothi first photos, images and pictures seen at the Sabarimala temple. Makara Jyothi 2025 Video Live Streaming Online and Makaravilakku Telecast From Sabarimala Temple.

Makara Jyothi First Photos

Makaravilakku 2025 Makara Jyothi (Photo Credits: Video Screenshot/ YouTube)

Makaravilakku 2025 Makara Jyothi Photo

Makaravilakku 2025 Makara Jyothi (Photo Credits: Video Screenshot/ YouTube)

Makara Jyothi Image

Makaravilakku 2025 Makara Jyothi (Photo Credits: Video Screenshot/ YouTube)

Watch Live Streaming Video of Sabarimala Makaravilakku Mahotsavam at Sabarimala Temple:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)