A dramatic incident unfolded in Idukki, Kerala, where a jeep carrying tourists was swept away by powerful river currents at Kallattupara amid heavy rains. The vehicle was attempting to cross a low-lying bridge when it got caught in the gushing waters. Thankfully, timely intervention by locals and authorities ensured all passengers were rescued safely. No casualties were reported, but the incident has raised concerns over tourist safety during monsoon. Cow Attack in Nashik: 2 Stray Cattle Trample Elderly Man to Death in Maharashtra, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Kerala Tourist Scare

VIDEO | Idukki, Kerala: Jeep carrying tourists swept away by strong currents at Kallattupara. All passengers rescued.#Kerala #RainAlert (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/77vGR2kn9M — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 25, 2025

