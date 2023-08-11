The Gujarat High Court has refused to grant an interim stay on the defamation proceedings initiated against Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and his party's MP Sanjay Singh. The development comes a few days after the high court had rejected their pleas for an interim stay in the criminal defamation case. They made "defamatory" statements in press conferences and on Twitter handles targeting the university over Modi's degree, the complainant stated. Their comments targeting Gujarat University were defamatory and hurt the prestige of the university which has established its name among the public, the complainant told the court. PM Narendra Modi Degree Case: People Are Stunned by Gujarat High Court Order, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

PM Modi Degree Case

Gujarat High Court refuses to grant interim stay on the defamation proceedings initiated against Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and his party's MP Sanjay Singh for their defamatory statements against Gujarat University. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/erv1u3nUae — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

