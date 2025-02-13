A video shared by news agency ANI shows the US flag being replaced with the Indian flag at the Blair House in Washington DC before the arrival of PM Narendra Modi. The Indian Prime Minister was greeted with a warm welcome as he landed in Washington earlier today, February 12. PM Narendra Modi will be staying at the Blair House during his visit to the United States on February 12-13. PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in Washington DC for Bilateral Meeting With President Donald Trump (See Pics and Video).

US Flag Replaced with Indian Flag at Blair House

#WATCH | Washington, DC: The US flag was replaced with the Indian flag at the Blair House before the arrival of PM Modi. The prime minister was greeted with a warm welcome as he landed in Washington earlier today. PM Modi will be staying at the Blair House during his visit to… pic.twitter.com/ZJpeGOZlDg — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

