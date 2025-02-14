Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi on February 14 after concluding his visits to France and the US. Addressing the media, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri described Modi’s US visit as “very substantive and productive.” He highlighted that Modi was invited by President Donald Trump shortly after his second-term inauguration, signaling the strong priority both nations place on their relationship. This visit, occurring within just over three weeks of Trump’s swearing-in, underscored the deepening India-US ties. Discussions focused on strategic partnerships, trade, and defense cooperation. Modi’s engagements in France also emphasised bilateral cooperation. His return marks the end of a diplomatic tour aimed at strengthening India’s global alliances. PM Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Invites US Universities to Open Campus in India.

PM Modi Returns to India After Productive US, France Visits

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Palam airport in Delhi after concluding his two-nation visit to France and the US. During his visit, PM Modi co-chaired AI summit in France and in the US, the PM met President Donald Trump - first meeting of the two leaders after… pic.twitter.com/wX4UyhdqJ5 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2025

