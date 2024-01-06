BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday, January 6, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the culture of politics in India. "India's political culture was based on caste, backward-forward. Divisive politics was in practice for a long time. Vote bank politics continued," he said. Speaking further, the BJP leader said that the Indian Prime Minister gave a new political message to India - Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. "The manner in which he has strengthened the country in last 10 years will be written in golden letters in history," he added. PM Narendra Modi Will Inaugurate Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on January 12, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Watch Video).

PM Modi Gave New Political Message to India

#WATCH | Haryana | In Panchkula, BJP president JP Nadda says, "He (PM Modi) has changed the culture of politics in India. India's political culture was based on caste, backward-forward. Divisive politics was in practice for a long time. Vote bank politics continued. But PM Modi… pic.twitter.com/uAsfOFQooo — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)