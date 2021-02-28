During Mann Ki Baat, PM conveys greetings on National Science Day 2021 and recalls the works of Dr. CV Raman.

Today is National Science Day. It is dedicated to the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' by scientist Dr CV Raman. Our youth should read a lot about Indian scientists and understand the history of Indian science: PM Modi during 'Mann Ki Baat' pic.twitter.com/vE6shru4dB — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2021

