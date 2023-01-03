Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom. PM Modi conveyed best wishes to the King in his first conversation with King Charles III after his coronation. Today, the duo touched upon topics such as India's G20 presidency, climate action, and other key issues. New Year 2023 Greeting: PM Narendra Modi Wishes ‘A Great 2023’ to Everyone, Says ‘May It Be Filled With Hope, Happiness and Lots of Success'.

PM Narendra Modi Speaks to UK's King Charles III on Telephone

PM Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with King Charles III of the United Kingdom, today. (File Pics) pic.twitter.com/AtxsPkt0AU — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2023

