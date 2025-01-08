Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam today, January 8. He was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi arrived in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. He was received by Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and other dignitaries. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundations for Projects Over INR 2 Lakh Crore in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam Today.

PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Visakhapatnam

#WATCH | PM Modi along with Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan holds a roadshow in Visakhapatnam (Source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/PPdWWBfLCj — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2025

