After being conferred with 'Companion of the Order of Fiji', the Highest Honour of Fiji, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a special gift from President Surangel Whipps, Jr. of Palau. The Palau President honoured PM Narendra Modi with the Palauan tool ‘Ebakl’. Notably, Ebakl holds important significance in Palauan society as a symbol of leadership and wisdom. "A special gift from a valued friend," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. PM Narendra Modi Conferred 'Companion of the Order of Fiji', Highest Honour of Fiji, in Recognition of His Global Leadership (See Pics and Video).

A Special Gift From a Valued Friend

A special gift from a valued friend. President Surangel Whipps, Jr. of Palau honoured PM Narendra Modi with Palauan tool ‘Ebakl’. Ebakl holds important significance in Palauan society as a symbol of leadership and wisdom: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi pic.twitter.com/RveMkk0xKD — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

PM Modi Says I Will Greatly Cherish This

Humbled by the gesture of President Surangel Whipps Jr. of presenting me with an Ebakl, which is of great cultural significance among the people of Palau. I will greatly cherish this. pic.twitter.com/eu30s9bB4R — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

