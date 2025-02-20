In a light-hearted moment during the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi's new Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on February 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi jokingly asked Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, "Are you planning to go to the Himalayas, leaving all this ?" The comment came as Modi arrived at Ramlila Maidan and greeted the NDA leaders. Kalyan, dressed in simple yellow and saffron attire as part of his spiritual observance, laughed off the question, playfully replying that there was still work to be done and the Himalayas could wait. The candid moment caught on camera has since gone viral, adding a personal touch to the grand ceremony. Rekha Gupta Sworn In As Delhi CM: First-Time MLA Takes Oath As Fourth Woman Chief Minister of Delhi As BJP Forms Government After 27 Years (Watch Video).

PM Modi to Pawan Kalyan: "Are you planning to go to the Himalayas, leaving all this ?" pic.twitter.com/6HPysAFpBP https://t.co/buzhN2fdRw — Satya (@YoursSatya) February 20, 2025

