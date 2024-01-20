Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, January 21, will visit the Arichal Munai point in Tamil Nadu's Dhanushkodi, which is said to be the place from where the Ram Setu was built. Later, PM Narendra Modi will perform puja and darshan at Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple. The name, Kothandarama, means Rama with the bow. It is located in Dhanushkodi. It is said that this is where Vibhishana first met Sri Rama and asked him for refuge. Some legends also say that this is the place where Sri Rama conducted the coronation of Vibhishana. Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayer at Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram (Watch Videos).

PM Narendra Modi to Visit Arichal Munai Point

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tomorrow visit Arichal Munai point in Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu, which is said to be the place from where the Ram Setu was built. Later the PM will perform puja and darshan at Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple. The name Kothandarama, means Rama with… pic.twitter.com/hce0TEwzOB — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

