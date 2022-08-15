India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day today, August 15. Indians, both in India and abroad, are filled with pride and patriotism as they remember the century-long hardship, struggle, and sacrifices of the freedom fighters during the freedom struggle. On the occasion of Independence Day 2022, PM Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag on the iconic Red Fort and address the nation. Scroll down to watch the live telecast of I-Day celebrations and PM Modi's speech.

