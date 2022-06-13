In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai on June 14, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory. On Tuesday, PM Modi will participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex. The Mumbai Traffic Police urged citizens to take alternate routes. "We regret the inconvenience caused," it said in its tweet.

Check tweet:

#MTPTrafficUpdate In view of VVIP movement on June 14, 2022, traffic arrangements have been made for security purposes. Citizens are requested to take the alternate routes. We regret the inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/jSD4rnkXJN — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 13, 2022

