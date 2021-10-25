Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district. People can catch live streaming of PM Modi’s speech on the official YouTube Channel of DD News. The Prime Minister on Monday left for Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar and Varanasi to launch Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana and to inaugurate medical colleges in the state.

