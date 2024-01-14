In a unique celebration of Pongal 2024 in Tamil Nadu, a fan named Karthik paid tribute to superstar Rajinikanth in a special way. Karthik has constructed a temple dedicated to the actor within his own house in Madurai. The highlight of this temple is a massive 250-kg idol of Rajinikanth, symbolising the fan’s deep admiration for the superstar. PM Modi Attends Pongal 2024 Celebrations in Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says Pongal Depicts Emotion of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (Watch Video).

Unique Pongal 2024 Celebration in Madurai

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Karthik, a fan of superstar Rajinikanth, celebrated #Pongal at a temple dedicated to the actor that he has built on the premises of his house in Madurai. The temple has a 250-kg heavy idol of Rajinikanth. pic.twitter.com/Kt2FwC0u0D — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)