Dr. Prabha Atre, a renowned classical singer, passed away aged 92. PM Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the musician and said that her work, admired not just in India but across the globe, was a testament to her excellence and dedication. Modi also said that Atre’s contribution to Indian classical music will continue to resonate and inspire future generations. Atre suffered a cardiac arrest in her sleep at her residence. She played a significant role in popularising classical music across the globe, won the Padma Shri in 1990, the Padma Bhushan in 2002 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2022, during a rich career spanning seven decades. Renowned Classical Singer Prabha Atre Dies at 92 Due to Cardiac Arrest.

Prabha Atre Dies

Dr. Prabha Atre Ji was a luminary of Indian classical music, whose work was admired not just in India but across the globe. Her life was a symphony of excellence and dedication. Her efforts have greatly enriched our cultural fabric. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family… pic.twitter.com/9rLNa8opOm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2024

