Tributes poured in from several political leaders including Nitin Gadkari, Hardeep Puri on birth anniversary of former president of India Pranab Mukherjee. He was born on December 11th, 1935. A veteran politician, Pranab Mukherjee served as Union Minister in several governments before becoming India's 13th President. Pranab Mukherjee breathed his last on August 31, 2020. He received the Bharat Ratna award in 2019 and the Padma Bhushan award in 2008. Pranab Mukherjee Birth Anniversary: Few Inspirational Quotes and Messages by the Former President And Bharat Ratna Awardee That Cement His Legacy

Pranab Mukherjee Birth Anniversary Tributes:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)