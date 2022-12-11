Tributes poured in from several political leaders including Nitin Gadkari, Hardeep Puri on birth anniversary of former president of India Pranab Mukherjee. He was born on December 11th, 1935. A veteran politician, Pranab Mukherjee served as Union Minister in several governments before becoming India's 13th President. Pranab Mukherjee breathed his last on August 31, 2020. He received the Bharat Ratna award in 2019 and the Padma Bhushan award in 2008. Pranab Mukherjee Birth Anniversary: Few Inspirational Quotes and Messages by the Former President And Bharat Ratna Awardee That Cement His Legacy

Pranab Mukherjee Birth Anniversary Tributes:

On his birth anniversary, we pay homage to the former President of India, 'Bharat Ratna' Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Gifted with a unique ability to build consensus, he served as union minister in various portfolios. On this day, we cherish his unparalleled legacy. pic.twitter.com/0Ac6svUUg7 — Congress (@INCIndia) December 11, 2022

Remembering former President of India, #PranabMukherjee Ji on his Birth Anniversary with reverence. His immense contributions to public life and Nation building will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/KTs6NSwPOz — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) December 11, 2022

I pay homage to statesman, political stalwart & India's former President, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his birth anniversary.@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/sYVrZPeZl6 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 11, 2022

Tribute to former President of India Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee ji on his birth anniversary. Pranab da’s personality beyond politics will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/WpfLVaD7XO — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 11, 2022

Baba , you have always been the guiding light for Me & my family ! Today You may not be with us in person but I know you are always with Us till we are here 🙏 #PranabMukherjee pic.twitter.com/S5upB8rQjl — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) December 11, 2022

