Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's wife, Pratibha Pawar, was discharged from hospital after surgery today. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital here on Friday. As per the party spokesperson, Pawar was rushed to the hospital regarding her hand surgery. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar’s Wife Pratibha Pawar Admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

Pratibha Pawar Health Update:

Maharashtra | NCP chief Sharad Pawar's wife Pratibha Pawar discharged from hospital after surgery https://t.co/2L5SSDYXYW — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)