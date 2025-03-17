A woman in the Lalapur police station area of Yamunapar climbed a high-tension tower following a family dispute, creating panic among locals. Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and made several attempts to persuade her to come down. After a challenging rescue operation, officials successfully brought her down safely. Authorities are investigating the reasons behind the incident, while locals expressed relief at her safe rescue. Prayagraj Junction Closed to Due to Passenger Rush? Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Dispels Rumours, Says 'All Mahakumbh Mela Railway Stations Operating Smoothly'.

Woman Climbs High-Tension Tower Over Family Dispute

प्रयागराज यमुनापार ... महिला हाई टेंशन टावर पर चढ़ी पारिवारिक कलह के कारण महिला टावर पर चढ़ी पुलिस ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद महिला को सुरक्षित नीचे उतारा... लालापुर थाना क्षेत्र का मामला.. pic.twitter.com/XtTzSGVkEu — 🇮🇪 Ajay Kumar Dwivedi (Journalist)🇮🇪 (@AjayDwi65357304) March 17, 2025

