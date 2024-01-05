External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar offered prayers at the renowned Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal’s Kathmandu on Friday, January 5. The latter shared pictures from his visit to the temple via his official X handle and wrote, “Blessed to visit the Pashupatinath Temple today morning. Prayed for the well-being of our two peoples and India-Nepal ties.” Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in an official statement that Dr Jaishankar will co-chair a meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Commission along with his Nepalese counterpart NP Saud during his 2-day visit to the neighbouring country. India to Provide Financial Assistance Package of Nearly NPR 1000 Crores to Support Earthquake-Affected People in Nepal.

Dr S Jaishankar Offers Prayers at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu

Blessed to visit the Pashupatinath Temple today morning. Prayed for the well being of our two peoples and 🇮🇳 -🇳🇵 ties. pic.twitter.com/NmUELLoejv — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 5, 2024

#WATCH | External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar offers prayers at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. pic.twitter.com/VUyLcwXmBJ — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

