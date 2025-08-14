Nine Indian Air Force officers, including fighter pilots who carried out precision strikes on terrorist group headquarters in Muridke and Bahawalpur, as well as key Pakistan military assets during Operation Sindoor, have been awarded the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal, news agency ANI reported on Thursday, August 14. The recognition honours their bravery and strategic execution in neutralising high-value terror and military targets across the border. It is worth noting that the IAF downed at least six Pakistani aircraft in the action. Independence Day 2025: Over 1,000 To Receive Gallantry Awards, President's Medals on I-Day, Jammu and Kashmir Bags Maximum.

9 IAF Officers Honoured With Vir Chakra for Precision Strikes During Operation Sindoor

Nine Indian Air Force officers, including fighter pilots who targeted terrorist groups’ headquarters in Muridke and Bahawalpur and Pakistan military assets in the Operation Sindoor awarded the Vir Chakra - the third highest wartime gallantry medal. https://t.co/yz3y4OTJs9 pic.twitter.com/IXLoguOUTe — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)