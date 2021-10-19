President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended his wishes to countrymen on the occasion of Eid Milad un-Nabi. He asked people to take inspiration from Prophet Mohammed's life and work towards creating happiness in the society and peace in the country.

Tweet By President Ram Nath Kovind :

President Ram Nath Kovind extends greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of #EidMiladunNabi pic.twitter.com/lPI4M9mjTm — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

