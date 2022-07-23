The farewell ceremony of the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind is underway at the Parliament today. Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attend the event as both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs jointly hosted the farewell for Kovind, whose tenure as the constitutional head ends today.

Check Tweet:

President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell ceremony by the MPs of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is underway at the Parliament. Five years ago, I took oath as President of India here in Central Hall. All MPs have a special place in my heart: President Ram Nath Kovind (Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/8fC8fwu1sO — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022

