The Delhi High Court recently said that pressing lips of a minor victim and lying very close to her may amount to the offence of outraging her modesty under the Indian Penal Code, but the same may not amount to the offence of aggravated sexual assault under the POCSO Act if overt sexual intent is absent. "The act of touching and pressing lips or lying down next to the victim, though may result in violation of a woman's dignity and lead to outraging of her modesty, but absent any overt or inferred sexual intent, the said acts would fall short of meeting the legal threshold required to sustain a charge under Section 10 of POCSO Act," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said. The Delhi High Court observed while dealing with a plea moved by an accused challenging the trial court order framing charges against him for the offences under Section 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. The petitioner, who is the paternal uncle of a 12-year-old girl, was accused of touching and pressing the lips of the minor victim and sleeping or lying down next to her. Women Need to Be Respected More Than Worshiped: Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya.

Man Accused of Touching and Pressing Lips of Minor Victim and Sleeping Next to Her

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

