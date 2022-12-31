Prime Minister Narendra Modi patted and bid farewell to the magnificent horse Virat. The President's Bodyguard (PBG) announced the retirement of Virat – the elite horse in the PBG. The horse has participated successfully in the event for 13 times. Prime Minister Modi Bids Farewell to Virat, the Horse of President's Bodyguard.

See Picture:

Prime Minister Modi bids farewell to Virat, the horse of President’s bodyguard. pic.twitter.com/UzgI2yusy2 — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 31, 2022

