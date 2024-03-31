Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, March 31, 2024. During his speech, PM Modi said, “In 2014 and 2019, I started my election rally for the Lok Sabha elections from Meerut and in 2024, I am doing the first rally again from Meerut. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections is not just to form the Govt but it is to develop India and to make India the third largest economy in the world.” want to remind you all that when India was the 11th largest economy in the world, the poverty rates of India were soaring. When India became the 5th largest economy, over 25 crore people successfully came out of poverty, he added. ‘Congress Callously Gave Away Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka’: PM Narendra Modi Slams Congress After RTI Reveals How India Lost Control of the Strategically-Important Island.

PM Narendra Modi Addresses Public Rally in Meerut

