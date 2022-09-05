PM Narendra Modi congratulated Liz Truss after she defeated Rishi Sunak to become the new UK Prime Minister succeeding Boris Johnson. Truss defeated former finance minister Rishi Sunak in a vote of Conservative Party members, winning by over 20000 votes.

Check Tweet:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Liz Truss for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK "Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened," tweets the PM pic.twitter.com/enQnxvcZ8e — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)