Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles on Wednesday, June 4, to mark five years of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation, especially in the Indo-Pacific region. Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Glad to meet Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles. Had a productive discussion on deepening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which marks its fifth anniversary today. Our shared vision for a stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific continues to guide our collaboration." Jammu and Kashmir: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Chenab Bridge, Flag Off Vande Bharat Trains Between Katra and Srinagar on June 6.

PM Narendra Modi Meets Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles

Glad to meet Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles. Had a productive discussion on deepening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which marks its fifth anniversary today. Our shared vision for a stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific continues… pic.twitter.com/VucoShDe4l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2025

