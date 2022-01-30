Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation in the 85th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' this is the first edition of the 2020. Watch live on YouTube as PM Modi addressed on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, observed as Martrs' Day to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

