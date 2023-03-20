The Indian government on Monday blocked more Pro Khalistan Twitter accounts in the country after the Khalistani supporters allegedly attacked and vandalised Indian Consulate in San Francisco. The Indian government also blocked the Twitter accounts of some Canadian government officials too. The blocked accounts include that of Jagmeet Singh, Rupi Kaur, Gurpreet S Sahota, and United Sikhs. The blocking of accounts comes after pro-Khalistani elements also pulled down India's national flag at Indian High Commission in London as the government is mulling a crackdown against Amritpal Singh, the radical Indian Khalistan separatist. Indian Consulate in San Francisco Attacked, Vandalised by Khalistan Supporters Amid Ongoing Crackdown Against Amritpal Singh, Video of Attack Surfaces.

Pro Khalistan Twitter Accounts Blocked in India

More Pro Khalistan Twitter accounts blocked in India, these include some Canadian government officials. pic.twitter.com/2nUadAdAWx — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

