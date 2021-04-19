Prof G Venkatasubbiah, Kannada Writer, Dies at 107:

Bengaluru: Kannada writer, editor, lexicographer, G Venkatasubbiah passes away. He was 107 years old. (Pic source: Department of Information and Public Relations, Karnataka) pic.twitter.com/TXDmdBpsnt — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)