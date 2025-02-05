Three individuals, including a minor, were arrested and paraded on Wednesday, February 5, for vandalizing over 50 vehicles, including auto-rickshaws and cars, in Pune's Bibwewadi area. The accused have been identified as Abhishek Pandhare (23) and Ganraj Thakar (23), both residents of Bibwewadi, along with a minor whose name cannot be revealed. The incident occurred around 2:30 am near VIT College in Bibwewadi, where the suspects were found causing damage to parked vehicles along a roadside. The accused stated they had no particular reason for the vandalism, claiming they were simply "enjoying themselves." The police arrested the trio after receiving complaints from 50 vehicle owners who reported the damages. Authorities have assured the public that further investigations are underway. Pune: MPSC Aspirants Get Phone Calls Offering Fake Question Paper for INR 40 Lakh; 3 Arrested.

