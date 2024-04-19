A massive fire broke out in a shopping mall located on Ahmednagar road in Pune, Maharashtra on Friday, April 19, 2024. According to Pune Fire Department, six fire tenders are present at the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire. Further details are awaited. Pune Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in Two-Storey Structure in Budhwar Peth, Fire Tenders on Scene.

Pune Fire Video

Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in a shopping mall located on Ahmednagar road in Pune. 6 fire tenders rushed to the spot, says Pune Fire Department PRO. (Video source: Pune Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/UqdUfucmgv — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

