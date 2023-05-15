It has been reported that two young women who came to swim in the canal on the backside of Khadakwasla Dam and were missing after being drowned were found dead on Monday. The search for the girls was on by the personnel of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Nanded City Fire Station. Tamil Nadu: Four Girl Students Drown in Kaveri River in Karur During Excursion Trip.

Search Op at Khadakwasla Dam

#UPDATE | Maharashtra: Two girls who were missing after drowning in Khadakwasla dam in Pune district were found dead: Pune Rural Administration pic.twitter.com/NrCDqHBZCc — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)