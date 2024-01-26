In a personal announcement at the Republic Day 2024 event in Ludhiana, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann revealed that his wife is expecting a child in March this year. Mann also shared that he and his wife have chosen not to find out the gender of their unborn child. He further advised the public to follow suit, emphasising that children are a blessing, regardless of their gender. Agniveer Ajay Singh Dies: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hands Rs 1 Crore Cheque to Family of 'Aginveer' Killed in Rajouri Landmine Blast (Watch Video).

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Announces Wife’s Pregnancy

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann made a personal announcement at the Republic Day event in Ludhiana today. He informed that his wife was expecting a child in March this year. He also said that he and his wife have not got any test done to find out the gender of the child. He advised… pic.twitter.com/R5GWTnKft5 — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) January 26, 2024

