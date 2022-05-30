According to the Punjab Chief Minister's Office, CM Bhagwant Mann has ordered an inquiry into the decision to reduce the security of Sidhu Moose Wala. Mann has also sought clarification on DGP's yesterday's statement. "The state govt will fully cooperate in the investigation, no culprit will be spared," Chief Minister's Office said.

Check tweet:

