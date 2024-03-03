Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Inaugurated the ‘School of Eminence’ in Ludhiana on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The School is the first government school in the state equipped with the facilities like hi-tech science labs, swimming pool and playgrounds. According to reports, the school with 22 smart classrooms is set to welcome 1,341 students this year. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches India’s ‘First Virtual School’.

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann Inaugurate ‘School of Eminence’ in Ludhiana

जब देश का युवा शिक्षित होगा तभी देश आगे बढ़ेगा। इसे संकल्प मानकर अब दिल्ली के बाद पंजाब भी शिक्षा क्रांति का साक्षी बन रहा है। आज पंजाब में 13 स्कूल ऑफ एमिनेंस और शुरू हो रहे हैं। https://t.co/0k8PbK4kan — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 3, 2024

🔥School Of Eminence to be Launched by CM @BhagwantMann & CM @ArvindKejriwal today. 🔥 The first Govt. School of Punjab to have a swimming pool. Stay Tuned. pic.twitter.com/N1FAfgg9Pt — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 3, 2024

