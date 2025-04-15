In a tragic incident, a courageous employee was fatally shot by armed robbers at a petrol pump in Punjab's Amritsar. The shocking video of the incident was captured on CCTV, and the footage has since circulated widely on social media. The video shows the employee bravely confronting the robbers as they attempted to force their way inside to steal cash. Despite his efforts, he was shot, but his valiant struggle prevented the robbers from entering the room where he and his colleagues were located. Unfortunately, two other employees sustained serious injuries during the attack. Punjab Shocker: Man Kills Minor Girl After She Refuses To Have Sex With Him in Khanna, Dumps Body Near Railway Tracks; Arrested.

Petrol Pump Employee Shot Dead by Armed Robbers in Punjab's Amritsar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)