In a shocking incident, a woman was attacked by four youths in Punjab's Ferozepur. Even the men in uniform were spotted at the crime scene , and did not move to rescue the woman. The men attacked the woman with swords and fled the spot. The incident took place in broad daylight but the people standing beside her, chose to be mute spectators. Video: Woman Thrashed by In-Laws, Lawyers Outside Court Premises in Etah, Police Launch Probe.

Woman Attacked in Punjab:

Four youth attacked a woman with sharp weapons at Baje Wala Chowk in Ferozepur Cantt.Victim woman referred to Faridkot in injured condition.Punjab Police personnel are also seen standing at the site in video Matter is being investigated & attackers will be nabbed soon:Gurmeet SP pic.twitter.com/A9B1cKnrWP — Nikhil (@NikhilCh_) February 20, 2023

