On March 11, a group of Indian Army soldiers were violently attacked by a mob with iron rods at a roadside eatery, ‘Alpine Dhaba’, near Ropar in Punjab. The incident, highlighted by Colonel Amit Kumar via a tweet, occurred following a dispute over the payment method for their bill. Six soldiers, including team leader Major Sachin Singh Kuntal, sustained serious injuries. The soldiers were returning from Lahul after winning the Snow Marathon competition. Indian Army Soldier Allegedly Shares Sensitive Information With Pakistan's ISI Through Drug Smuggler; Arrested by Punjab Police From Bhopal.

Indian Army Team Attacked

