Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand has resigned from the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Cabinet and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claiming that the party was “neck deep into corruption". He further went on to say that the dalits are not respected in AAP and they feel cheated. Anand alleged that there was no Dalit among the top leaders of AAP. He also alleged that Dalit MLAs, minister or councillors of the AAP were not given any respect. Raaj Kumar Anand Quits AAP: Delhi Minister Resigns From Cabinet, Quits Aam Aadmi Party (Watch Video).

Raaj Kumar Anand Resigns

VIDEO | "This party doesn't respect Dalit MLAs, councillors and ministers. In such circumstances, all Dalits fell cheated. We live in an inclusive society, but it is not wrong to talk about proportion. It is difficult for me to remain in the party with all these things, hence I… pic.twitter.com/tXTHqKK6JT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 10, 2024

