Sources said that Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will likely travel to Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam starting December 9. Rahul Gandhi will meet the Indian diaspora in Singapore and Malaysia, the sources added. According to the sources, Gandhi will meet diplomats in Indonesia and likely meet Vietnam Communist Party leaders during his visit. Rahul Gandhi Takes Autorickshaw Ride After Interacting With Auto Drivers and Gig Workers in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills Assembly Seat (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Likely to Visit South Asian Countries

