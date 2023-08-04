Lawyer KC Kaushik has called for the swift restoration of Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary membership following the Supreme Court's stay on his conviction in the 'Modi surname' remark case. With the conviction halted, Kaushik stated, "Supreme Court stayed the conviction. Now, the (Parliament) membership of Rahul Gandhi should be restored as fast as it was revoked." The Supreme Court's recent interim order has garnered attention as it puts the conviction on hold, adding a new layer to the case. Rahul Gandhi Gets Relief in ‘Modi Surname Defamation’ Case, Supreme Court Stays Conviction of Congress Leader.

Lawyer Urges Swift Restoration of Rahul Gandhi's Parliament Membership

