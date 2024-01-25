Speaking to the media on Thursday, January 25, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had used a 'body double' on his most recent bus ride while participating in the 'Bharat Jodo Nayay Yatra' in Assam. In order to bolster his argument, Sarma referenced a January 22 news article, claiming that it casts doubt on Rahul's presence. "This report has raised a big question in Assam. Rahul Gandhi has used a body double during his yatra in ṭhe state. This means that the person who you saw sitting at the front seat of the bus, is not him. Rahul sits inside a room where there is a place created to host eight people", the latter said to the media during a press conference. Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Dig at Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, Says Bharat Defeated Pakistan in World Cup Cricket but Not a Word From 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan'.

Rahul Gandhi Used ‘Body Double’ During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Claims Assam CM

इंडिया टुडे ने एक बहुत बड़ा खुलासा किया है कि राहुल गांधी अपनी बस यात्रा में “body double” का प्रयोग कर रहे थे। इसका मतलब बस में जो व्यक्ति बैठे थे और खिड़की से लोगों को देख रहे थे, वो शायद राहुल गांधी थे ही नहीं।#PressConferenceHighlights pic.twitter.com/b4dPckT4VV — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 25, 2024

