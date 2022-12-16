BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for saying that China is preparing for war. Slamming Gandhi, Rathore said, "Rahul Gandhi's maternal grandfather was sleeping when India lost 37,000 sq km to China. He has become so close to China that he knows what it is going to do next." He further said, "Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received a donation of Rs 135 crore from Communist Party of China." Earlier, the Congress MP said that China is preparing for war, but our government is not accepting it and is hiding this fact. Rahul Gandhi Says ‘China Is Preparing for War, but Our Government Is Hiding This Fact’ (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Knows What China Is Going To Do Next

Rahul Gandhi's maternal grandfather was sleeping when India lost 37,000 sq km to China. He has become so close to China that he knows what it is going to do next. Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received a donation of Rs 135 crore from Communist Party of China: BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore pic.twitter.com/QrmeYGk7YN — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022

BJP Leader Rajyavardhan Rathore Slams Rahul Gandhi

ये कांग्रेस जिसकी सरकार ने 37000 वर्ग किमी लैंड चीन को तोहफे में दे दिया, किस मुँह से बोलेगी! कांग्रेस सरकार में तो सीमा पर एक्शन लेने पर सेना के अधिकारियों पर केस ठोंक दिया जाता था। अब मोदी सरकार है जहाँ सेना को विश्वास है कि सरकार उनके साथ है, पहली बार सेना के हाथ खुले हैं। pic.twitter.com/SEwBkhsU5g — RajyavardhanRathore (@Ra_THORe) December 15, 2022

