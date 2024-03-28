The Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the video of India’s first ballastless track for Bullet Train via his official X handle on Thursday, March 28, 2024. “Bharat’s first ballastless track for Bullet Train. 320 kmph speed threshold, 153 km of viaduct completed, 295.5 km of pier work completed. More to come in Modi 3.0”, the tweet read. According to a previous announcement from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, work on the ballastless track for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project begun in Surat. The high-speed rail system in Japan, Shinkansen, is the first in India and uses a track system known as J-slab ballastless, developed by NHSRCL. Bullet Train Project Update: 100 Km of Viaducts, 250 Km Pier Work Completed, Says NHSRCL (Watch Video).

Railway Minister Shares India’s First Ballastless Track for Bullet Train

Bharat’s first ballastless track for #BulletTrain ! ✅320 kmph speed threshold ✅153 km of viaduct completed ✅295.5 km of pier work completed More to come in Modi 3.0 pic.twitter.com/YV6vP4tbXS — Ashwini Vaishnaw (मोदी का परिवार) (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 28, 2024

